'A positive step forward': School Finance passes, freeing up millions for Pueblo schools

Jessica Buderus, a second-grade teacher at Liberty Point Elementary School in Pueblo West, Colo., teaches students spelling on May 3, 2023.

Pueblo school districts will have extra funding to go around thanks to Colorado's passage of the 2023-24 School Finance Act on Monday, May 1.

Statewide, the School Finance Act allocates $180 million toward "buying down" the state's budget stabilization factor — a budgeting tool that has reduced funding received by the state's public school districts since 2009. Pueblo County School District 70 will receive an additional $8.3 million in the upcoming fiscal year through the buy-down. Pueblo School District 60 will receive approximately $12.7 million.

D70 Alternative Learning Academy: 'A new mission': Pueblo D70 school's name change comes with expansion of offerings

The budget stabilization factor, sometimes deridingly called the "B.S. factor" by public education supporters, was established to balance the state budget during the Great Recession. However, it has diverted more than $300 million from Pueblo County schools over a 14-year period since its adoption.

Since 2009, Pueblo D60 has lost more than $199 million as a result of the budget stabilization factor, according to the Colorado School Finance Project. Pueblo County D70 has lost more than $103 million. The combined deficit for school districts across the state created by the measure is more than $10 billion.

While the specific impacts of the School Finance Act's buy-down of the budget stabilization factor are uncertain, Pueblo Education Association President Mike Maes said it is a "huge positive" and a step toward fulfilling Gov. Jared Polis' promise to eliminate the budget stabilization factor.

"One of the things we're concerned about is recruiting and retaining teachers," Maes said. "Being able to have more funding in the budget to put towards salaries for all of our educators, all of our employees, will be a plus."

The Pueblo Education Association is the union representing educators in Pueblo D60. Allison Balas is president of the Pueblo County Education Association, representing educators in Pueblo D70. Similar to Maes, she hopes Pueblo D70 will allocate its funding with a priority on ensuring "livable wages" for educators.

Story continues

With the exception of online school districts, Pueblo D70 is the lowest-funded district in the state. The district received $9,067.64 per pupil during the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the Colorado Department of Education. Pueblo D70 remains in discussion about where its incoming $8.3 million in School Finance Act funds will be allocated.

"Every increase (in funding) will be put to use to help us provide the best possible education experience for our students," said Lynnette Bonfiglio, public information officer for Pueblo D70.

Pueblo D60 received $9,740.59 per pupil in fiscal year 2022-23. In allocating School Finance Act funds, Pueblo D60 will employ a philosophy similar to that of Pueblo D70. Funding will be applied to best guide Pueblo D60 students toward "lives of purpose and impact," communications director Dalton Sprouse said.

Walk of Legends Park: 3 pioneers are immortalized in the new Walk of Legends Park. Here's who they were

While funding created by this year's School Finance Act is appreciated, school districts remain underfunded, Sprouse said on behalf of Pueblo D60.

"All public school districts throughout the state continue to be drastically underfunded," he said "While this is a positive step forward, much needs to be done to fund districts at the level they require. It is a situation that we are constantly looking to change through engagement at the state level."

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What Colorado's 2023 School Finance Act means for Pueblo schools