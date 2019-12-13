Positive Wall Street Momentum Continues On Trade Deal Hopes, UK Election Results

A day after stocks set fresh record highs on excitement about a possible U.S.-China trade deal, investors still seem to be sailing along on momentum from those trade winds. But the water might be getting a little choppy because China hasn’t officially confirmed the news ahead of a deadline that would see new tariffs implemented on Sunday.

In other geopolitical news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party won a decisive election victory, removing some uncertainty from the market about Britain’s exit from the European Union. President Trump said Johnson’s win paves the way for the United States and Britain to strike a new trade deal after the Brexit.

In U.S. economic news, November retail sales increased less than expected, casting some doubt on a segment of the economy that has been a source of optimism for investors. Retail sales for the month rose 0.2%, less than the 0.5% expected in a Briefing.com consensus.

Trade Winds Bring Deal Close To Harbor

High hopes for a trade deal were the driving force behind a stock market rally on Thursday, when all of the three main U.S. indices reached intraday record highs and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) posting their highest-ever closes.

Market participants welcomed media reports indicating that an interim trade deal between China and the U.S. had been all but finalized. President Trump also Tweeted that a deal is very close between the world’s two largest economies.

The news comes ahead of tariffs that are scheduled to go into effect Sundayon around $160 billion worth of Chinese goods, which are mainly consumer items, threatening price increases for U.S. shoppers, who’ve been the power behind recent healthy economic data.

With the reported deal agreed in principle, those duties wouldn’t take effect and the U.S. could reduce existing levies by half while China would buy more U.S. farm products, representing a big step toward ending the trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has hampered corporate decision making, weighed on global economic growth projections, and been the biggest headwind facing Wall Street for more than 17 months.

Optimism about this phase-one trade deal getting done has been a big reason stocks have hit a string of record highs recently, in addition to a dovish Federal Reserve and an earnings season that was largely better than expected.

But Thursday’s rally made it apparent that Wall Street investors and traders hadn’t fully priced in a deal, and who knows if the market will rally more if a deal does get signed. But that’s a big “if,” considering the history of the back-and-forth trade news flow. We’ve seen the market rally before on optimism surrounding trade, only to fall back when the news flow went the other way.

Sector Roundup

Most of the SPX sectors were glowing green at closing time, with Financials leading the way with a 2% gain. The sector got some help as investors dumped U.S. government debt, pushing yields on longer dated debt securities higher. Apparently the optimism about a trade deal prompted the selling in Treasuries as investors felt comfortable enough to sell safe-haven assets and buy riskier equities.

In the same vein, gold prices pulled back as the safe-haven metal lost some of its allure amid the risk-on mood on Wall Street. And Wall Street’s main fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) also pointed to an increase in risk appetite, falling 7%.

The Energy sector gained ground as oil prices rose on the trade deal news. If China and the U.S. can strike a deal, that bodes well for increased business activity around the globe, which would boost demand for oil used to power manufacturing activity and transportation of goods and people.

With risk appetite rising, it wasn’t too surprising to see pullbacks in defensive equities sectors. Real Estate lost 1.45%, Utilities dropped 0.49%, and Consumer Staples eased by 0.08%.