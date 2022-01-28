Poss homicide case set for Feb. 15 trial

Jan. 27—The case of John Michael Poss, 33, of Smith County, accused in the slaying of Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30, of Neverfail Rd. on or about Sept. 4, 2020, is on track to go on trial Feb. 15.

Defense attorney Randy York appeared in Cumberland County Criminal Court to discuss progress in the case, which included settlement of several motions dealing with an audio interview of potential witness Matthew Alcorn, three sets of phone records, the victim's cell phone records and list of witnesses.

The case was continued from Jan. 19 to Feb. 10 at which time routine "housekeeping" chores are to be completed in the case and final pretrial motions heard.

The body of Lewis, 30, Neverfail Rd., was discovered inside a mobile home lying on the kitchen floor not far from an open front door by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies who had been dispatched to Lewis' home on a requested welfare check.

That welfare check was requested by a woman identified as the victim's girlfriend and was made on Sept. 3. Deputies Greg Green and Joshua Alderman traveled to the residence, located in western Cumberland County not far from the Putnam County line, around 7:35 p.m.

Deputies found Lewis, who had been dead for an unknown amount of time, killed by a shotgun blast to the chest. A shotgun was recovered from the scene, lying on a sofa not far from the body.

The trial is expected to last several days.

Set for trial

—Quinton Eugene McDaniel, rape, motion hearings set for March 4 and trial set for April 5.

—Karly Makenzie Reph, vehicular homicide, set for trial April 13.

—David Wayne Chennault, aggravated assault, trial set for April 15.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, motion hearings set for May 10 and trial set for June 28-30.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of meth with intent and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, set for trial July 7.

—Carol Lee Shell, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, set for trial July 7.

—Damon Levi Breeding, felony possession of meth with intent, motion hearing set for June 10 and trial date set for July 12.

—Shadayda Storm Farris, second offense driving under the influence, set for trial Dec. 12. Domestic assault, continued to July 12 for tracking.

—Darren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, motion hearing set for May 10 and trial set for July 13.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., aggravated assault and domestic assault, set for trial July 13.

Deadline docket

—Matthew Edward Alcorn, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, five counts of felony possession of meth, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, introducing contraband into a penal institution, three counts of driving while in possession of meth and three counts of driving on a revoked license, awaiting action in federal court and continued tor tracking to March 4.

—Melissa Ann Baker, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 4.

—Kelly Ray Barnwell, aggravated assault, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, introducing contraband into a penal institution and domestic assault, continued to Feb. 22.

—Tonya Marie Boatwright, simple possession of meth, continued to Feb. 22.

—Sylina Erica Boles, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession, continued to Feb. 22.

—Timothy Joel Boes, four counts of felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, continued to Feb. 22.

—Patrick Douglas Breeding, violation of an order of protection, continued to March 4.

—Eddie Maurice Brumbelow, sixth offense driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, continued to April 11.

—Jessica Lynn Burn, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Feb. 22.

—Isaac Benjamin Carreras, rape, statutory rape and rape of a child, continued to April 11.

—Tammy Bernice Davenport, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Feb. 22.

—Georgia Ann Davisson, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Feb. 22.

—Shayne Parker Dewitte, evading arrest and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Feb. 22.

—Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of meth with intent, removed from docket due to death.

—Gerardy Perez Garcia, reckless endangerment, continued to March 22.

—Diana Lynn Grosso, second-degree murder, continued to March 4.

—Jackie Marie Hager, felony possession of meth with intent and felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to March 4.

—Joseph Anthony Hale, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, one count of theft of property of up to $60,000, one count of theft of $2,500 to $10,000, introducing contraband into a penal institution, evading arrest and two counts of simple possession of meth, continued to Feb. 22.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to April 1.

—Anthony Lowell Harden, felony possession of a Schedule Ii drug, continued to March 22 at which time Harden is to have hired an attorney.

—Charles Henry Higginbotham, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to March 4.

—Noah Emanuell Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to March 4.

—Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault, continued to April 11.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to March 22.

—Jason Neal Keagle, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to March 22.

—Gary Timothy Lawler, violation of community supervision, continued to March 4.

—Amber Nicole May, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Feb. 4.

—John Glenn McDonald, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Feb. 22.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to March 14.

—Keith Austin Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and case in boundover status, continued to March 22.

—Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to April 11.

—Justin Lee Oldham, vandalism of up to $1,000, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and public intoxication, continued to March 4.

—Jude Rod Pennington, first-degree murder, continued to March 4.

—Wilden Vinicio Perez-Garcia, aggravated assault, continued to Feb. 22.

—Antonio Maxine Perkins, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, Randal Boston allowed to withdraw from case citing conflict, continued to March 22 by which time Perkins is to hire a new attorney.

—Mechelle Louise Pyles, felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana, continued to April 11.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 6.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to March 22.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, falsifying a drug test, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 22.

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Feb. 22.

—Ron Michael Sherrill, three counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 22.

—Samantha Rose Sherrill, three counts of felony possession of meth with intent, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule III drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 14.

—Joshua Lenon Simmons, aggravated assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to March 4.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, continued to June 13.

—Crystal Gail Smith, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 22.

—Donnie Ray Smith, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Feb. 22.

—Kyle Anthony Smith, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to March 22.

—Kyle Allan Sternquist, aggravated assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication, continued to March 4.

—William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment, continued to Feb. 22.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to April 1.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to Feb. 22.

—Michael S. Tomes, fourth offense driving under the influence and evading arrest, continued to March 22,

—Steven Michael Tompkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to March 22.

—Carl John Ulacco, second offense driving under the influence, continued to April 11.

—Michael Shawn Walker, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession, continued to April 11.

—James Sherman Williams, incest and rape, evaluation pending and continued to Feb. 22.

—Kelly Michelle Young, burglary and possession of burglary tools, continued to March 4.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,00 to $2,500, continued to April 11.

