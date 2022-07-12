Poss pleads to Lewis homicide

Jul. 11—Referencing an unrelated murder case from years ago, defense attorney Randy York reminded Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie of a quote that came out of that trial.

"My client could serve more time than Jesus walked on Earth," York quoted from the old case.

That is the situation York found himself in Monday when John Michael Poss, 35, pleaded guilty to the shotgun shooting death of Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30.

The homicide case was riddled with questionable credibility of witnesses who changed their statements, and DNA evidence just received in June could have created doubt in the minds of 12 Cumberland County jurors, attorneys for both sides feared.

Poss, who lived at various times in the McMinnville, Smithville and Spencer communities, entered a nolo contendere plea to voluntary manslaughter in the shotgun shooting death of Austin Shane Paul Lewis at Lewis' Neverail Rd. home, on Sept. 2 or 3, 2020.

The no contest plea allows Poss to not admit guilt while accepting punishment for the charge. No contest pleas, however, are entered into the record as a guilty plea.

For Hatch, the case was troubled by witnesses giving conflicting statements or recanting previous statements. It did not help that a DNA match of trace evidence found on a shotgun shell recovered at the scene belonged to another person.

Hatch told the court he became aware of the trace DNA evidence in mid-June, creating further problems for the state.

York was facing evidence against his client that included eye-witness accounts placing Poss at the scene, a statement by Poss to at least one other that he had committed the slaying and cell phone records placing Poss at the residence at the time the shooting took place.

TBI Special Agent Sean Scott was the only witnesses called. His testimony was designed to provide for the court record a statement of facts that would support the guilty plea.

Scott was called to the Lewis' home on Sept. 3, 2020, in response to a 911 call placed by Justine Smith. Scott testified the resulting investigation showed there were four people present at the Lewis residence when the shooting occurred.

In addition to Lewis and Poss, Smith and Phil Bennett were identified as those present.

Scott continued that a number of statements were taken from Smith who kept changing her story. On Sept. 28, 2020, Smith told investigators she was present when Poss shot Lewis. Smith admitted she had not been truthful in previous statements because she "was scared of Poss."

On Oct. 4, Derrick Butcher told investigators he was in a room at a motel in McMinnville when Poss arrived and stated he had killed someone. Butcher last week recanted that statement.

Scott also testified cell phone records of phones belonging to Bennett and Poss placed the two in the area of Lewis' home when it is believed the shooting took place.

Others provided statements, including Jessie Galyon, who later came forward and said his earlier states were untrue.

The DNA issue really placed the case in jeopardy when it was learned from the TBI lab that trace DNA found on a shotgun shell belonged to Tawnie Cantrell, who was previously not tied to the homicide.

"Isn't it true that Tawnie Cantrell did not know why her DNA was present on the shotgun shell other than she and Lewis were involved in the exchange of firearms and would often shoot together?" Hatch asked Scott.

"Yes, sir," Scott replied.

McKenzie accepted the proof as enough to support a manslaughter conviction and recognized the peril both sides found themselves.

"You have to prove each and every element of first-degree murder and my prior experience in this district gives great concern over two critical witnesses changing their stories," McKenzie said.

Hatch added that the inconsistent statements created great issue on whether the state could gain a first-degree murder conviction.

Hatch said the presence of Cantrell's DNA at the scene created additional problems.

"I have found no indication that Cantrell was involved ... but it presents a problem," said Hatch. It is unpredictable to the state what a jury will choose to believe about the DNA and which contradictory statement a jury would believe.

York was facing the prospect of his client being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving a life sentence (about 51 years in prison) which more than likely would be a death sentence at Poss' age.

He was also facing a witnesses who said he pulled the trigger and phone records that placed Poss in the area when the killing took place.

Since Poss has already served 499 days in jail, credit toward the ten year sentence at 45%, compared to exposure to 51 years in prison, "it was just too great of a risk."

"No one can predict what a jury would do," McKenzie noted. "It is a very high burden to prove all the elements of first-degree murder ..." The judge offered condolences to the family, recognizing the sentencing agreement was less than what they hoped.

"We may never know what happened that night," McKenzie said.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com