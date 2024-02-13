Possession among Greenup indictments

Feb. 13—A grand jury in Greenup County indicted five people earlier this month, including possessing controlled substances.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

—Lloyd K. Caudill, 54, of Greenup, was indicted on Feb. 8 on three counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property with a value of $1,000 or more.

—Randall S. Frazee, 61, of Quincy, was indicted on second-degree possession of meth, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Rhonda L. Crabtree, 53, of Quincy, was indicted on first-degree possession of meth, two grams or more, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Julia Candice Riffe, 41, of Greenup, was indicted on receiving stolen property with a value of over $1,000, second-degree forgery, improper or expired registration and no insurance on the vehicle.

—Shane W. Toler, 45, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on theft by failure to make required disposition of property with a value of $1,000 or more.

