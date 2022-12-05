Possession, trafficking among weekend charges

Dec. 5—Jails are like Denny's — open 24/7/365.

Any day that ends with a Y, the jail is open.

This weekend was no different — all area jails saw bookings over the weekend.

Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were booked over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Andrea Jo Poole, 44, of Coal Grove, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a flagrant non-support charge.

—Breelynna M. Adkins, 26, of South Shore, was booked Friday on three bench warrants.

—Cone F. Red, 47, of Coal Grove, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with cold check in excess of $10,000 and a bench warrant for a traffic ticket dated in 2005.

—Katrina L. Mohl, 60, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Thomas S. Quaadir, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Terry Shawn, 43, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—William K. Hephner, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.

—Donald Clauson, 37, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.

—Kristal G. Curnutte, 41, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

—Trisha N. Turner, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication.

—Jimmie L. Geyer Jr., 46, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.

Big Sandy Regional

—Ethan K. Spears, 31, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree bail jumping.

—Patricia L. Jackson, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.

—Homer R. Hale, 43, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams and first offense trafficking in weed less than 8 ounces (two counts).

—Frankie L. Maynard, 46, of Pilgrim, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams and simple possession of a third-degree substance.

—Barbara J. Gordon, 42, of Inez, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations, including first-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI.

Carter County

—Craig A. Halstead, 35, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—James P. Bryant, 48, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a second-offense DUI and multiple traffic violations.

—Stephanie N. Brown, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant, non-payment of court costs, fines or fees and a speeding ticket.

—Kaleb Dickerson, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

Greenup County

—Jonda R. Brown, 42, of Garrison, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

Rowan County

—Dustin Jones, 25, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Kayla Adams, 29, of Ringgold, Georgia, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

—Pamela Bryant, 62, of Morehead, was booked Friday on two indictment warrants out of Mason County charging her with simple possession of meth, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree burglary and third-degree terroristic threatening.

—Rhonda Smith, 50, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shelby Donahue, 48, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of a first-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Steven Lewis, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violating an EPO and inadequate muffler.

—Ar'mon Covington, 24, of Akron, was booked Saturday on charges of credit card fraud, simple possession of weed, simple possession of a first-degree substance and driving on a suspended license.

—James Vargo, 36, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of meth trafficking, second-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, simple possession of meth, providing false information to police, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

—Kevin L. Brown, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

—Tracey Adams, 34, of Wellington, was booked Saturday on two indictment warrants charging her with theft between $500 and $1,000 in value and receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value and tampering with physical evidence.

—William Rairden, 42, of Morehead, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—Crystal Maxie, 41, of Isonville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

—Judith McFarland, 58, of Flemingsburg, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations, including second-offense driving without insurance.

—William Malcome, 35, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge and a simple possession of meth charge.

