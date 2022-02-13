Possession of weapons by previous offenders arrests double in Pueblo in 2021

Possession of weapons by previous offenders, or POWPO arrests in the city of Pueblo nearly doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year, data from the Pueblo Police Department show.

In 2019, police made 43 such arrests. In 2020, that number rose to 57, and in 2021, to 105.

The sharp rise in POWPO arrests came despite Colorado having a law that bars anyone who has been convicted of a felony from possessing or carrying a firearm.

Pueblo Police Chief Steven "Chris" Noeller said that he believes one of the many factors that may have contributed to the rise in POWPO arrests is "a lack of consequences that criminals face today across the country, in Colorado, and here in Pueblo."

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many offenders being bailed out very quickly after committing offenses, leaving them free to reoffend when they should be behind bars, Noeller said.

"I think the more proactive we can be as a police department, contacting as many people as we can for legitimate reasons, searching vehicles and locations when we have probable cause or reasonable suspicion to do so, is one way we as law enforcement can get these guns off the street," said Noeller.

He recommended that citizens not leave guns in cars, and lock them up in homes to help prevent them from being taken by burglars.

In 168 cases where cars were broken into last year in Pueblo, thieves got away with 421 firearms, Noeller said.

"If you leave a gun in your car, it's going to get stolen," the chief told Pueblo business owners at a lunch last week.

While it did not appear that any of those guns were used in homicides, the rise in POWPO may be correlated to the spike in homicides in Pueblo last year, he said.

"Clearly, when more criminals possess weapons, the tendency for more violent crimes, to include homicide, is higher," Noeller said.

"I think there is a bit more of a proliferation of guns out on the street than there has been in the past," he said.

Twenty-one of the 29 homicides in Pueblo last year involved a firearm, he said.

POWPO arrests have also risen in other urban areas of Colorado, such as Denver and Colorado Springs, Noeller said, although he was unable to give numbers of deaths tied to guns in those cities.

‘The problem is from the state legislature’

Pueblo County District Attorney Jeff Chostner said he believes the rise in POWPO arrests is connected to the rise in homicides in Pueblo — and driven by ill-thought-out lawmaking.

Colorado Senate bill 271, which would allow certain non-violent felony offenders to own guns, was wrong-footed, he said.

"I believe in a stricter application (of possession of weapon laws) that says if you were a felon, you don't get to keep a weapon."

He expressed concern that "the criteria the state legislature has given to judges with regard to bail is too low and too lenient."

"In general, the matrix that judges use for bail sets a lower standard for bail than previously, and I think that has caused problems in letting people out that previously would have been kept in jail."

Seventy percent of drive-by shootings and homicides involved people out on conditional release, he noted.

"Whether it's bond, whether it's probation, whether it's parole, they're letting people out of jail that a few years ago would not have been out, and those people who they're letting out are committing additional crimes," Chostner said.

"The problem is coming from the state legislature."

While the urban center of Pueblo saw a large increase in POWPO arrests, rural areas of Pueblo County saw a drop in cases.

In 2019, the Sheriff's office reported three POWPO arrests. A total of nine were reported in 2020, and four in 2021.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Dave Lucero said the two areas were not directly comparable.

"We're talking 110,000 vs. 55,000 in unincorporated Pueblo County, so literally double. It's not really apples to apples, because it's a metropolitan area vs a rural area," he said.

But thefts from vehicles were up in rural areas, he said, and with “people leaving their guns in vehicles … their guns are getting stolen from their cars."

Eileen McCarron, Director of Colorado-based anti-gun violence advocacy group Ceasefire Colorado, says that guns end up in the hands of illegal owners through a number of means.

Those include licensed firearms dealers illegally feeding the market, employees stealing from licensed gun dealers, straw purchases – where someone buys guns for someone else who is prohibited from doing so; internet gun sales, ghost guns sold online in DIY kits, and theft.

Ceasefire Colorado has suggested a few ways to combat illegal guns on the streets, including Colorado enacting its own gun dealer licensing proposal instead of depending on the U.S. bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF); vigorous and publicized prosecution of straw purchasers, crime gun tracing, rigorous enforcement of 2021 bills on safe storage and reporting lost and stolen weapons, and outlawing internet gun purchases.

McCarron had three other ideas that she called "audacious," including repealing the 2003 Concealed Carry Law.

"I don’t think there has been any evidence that this law has made the state safer," she said. "What it has done is make carrying around guns routinely a norm, and lots of people carrying guns on them means people getting into altercations and having guns handy to express their anger."

Failing a repeal of concealed carry, she suggested that public buildings could provide security lockboxes for guns, and encouraged a public awareness campaign on "how irresponsible gun owners, who aren’t locking up their guns, are a major contributor to crime."

"Unfortunately, the incredibly impactful things that have been done in other countries, such as in Australia and Britain, can’t be done here,” she said. Not only is the current interpretation of the second amendment proscriptive, but there is no political will for those gun bans."

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

