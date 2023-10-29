Possibility of holding inaugural Global Peace Summit discussed during Peace Formula meeting in Malta

National security and foreign affairs officials taking part in the meeting in Malta discussed the possibility of holding an inaugural Global Peace Summit involving heads of states and governments.

Source: statement of the co-chairs (Malta and Ukraine) on the results of the meeting regarding key principles of peace for Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the statement: "At the high-level meeting in Malta the parties explored the following areas for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace: ‘Nuclear and radiation safety’, ‘Food security’, ‘Energy security’, ‘Release of all prisoners and deported persons’ and ‘Restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine’.

The initiative to hold the inaugural Global Peace Summit on the level of the heads of state and government was discussed, and the parties intend to take the necessary steps to prepare well before this event."

Details: Participants of the Malta meeting discussed the key principles on which a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine should be based.

The statement also said that national security and foreign policy advisors will continue to work together to "ensure the broadest possible international support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world".

Background:

