Possibility of light snow & icy roads in the Big Country Sunday night

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday night brought severe weather to the Big Country with hail, lightning, and high winds. Now, light snow is expected Sunday night into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of the Big County may experience light snowfall tonight, which could lead to a little bit of accumulation.

While the impact is expected to be limited, it’s possible that some roads and overpasses may become icy as the temperature drops close to freezing overnight.

The forecast for the rest of the week predicts a low probability of widespread hazardous weather conditions.

