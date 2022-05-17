Possible 2024 contender Nikki Haley returning to Iowa for Randy Feenstra fundraiser

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nikki Haley
    Nikki Haley
    American politician
  • Randy Feenstra
    American politician

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is returning to Iowa for a statewide trip in June as she flirts with a possible 2024 presidential run.

Haley, who is also a former South Carolina governor, will headline U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's annual Family Picnic fundraiser June 30 in Sioux Center. The Republican Party of Iowa previously announced she would speak at its June 29 regional reception in Dubuque. Additional events are expected.

“I’m excited to welcome Ambassador Nikki Haley to Iowa for my second annual Feenstra Family Picnic," Feenstra said in a statement. "From standing up to China to promoting our American values, she served our country with integrity and vision both at home and abroad.”

Haley is among a handful of potential presidential candidates to travel to Iowa during the past year — all of whom are tentatively weighing a possible run under the shadow of former Republican President Donald Trump.

More: South Carolina US Sen. Tim Scott to headline Iowa Republican Party event in June

Trump has not ruled out another bid for the White House, and his candidacy has the potential to freeze out other contenders. Trump's hold on the state was visible during a large rally he hosted at the Iowa State Fairgrounds last October. Still, Iowa Republicans say they want to hear from alternatives.

Haley has previously said she would not run for president if Trump again seeks the nomination, but she was less definitive in an October 2021 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“In the beginning of 2023, should I decide that there’s a place for me, should I decide that there’s a reason to move, I would pick up the phone and meet with the president,” she told the Journal. “I would talk to him and see what his plans are. I would tell him about my plans. We would work on it together.”

Haley was the keynote speaker at the Republican Party of Iowa's annual Lincoln Dinner in West Des Moines last year. While she was in the state, she also attended fundraisers and events for a slew of Iowa's elected Republicans and other groups.

Feenstra, who represents Iowa's dark red 4th Congressional District in northwest Iowa, has become a go-to figure for national politicians looking to connect with Iowa's conservative base.

“Randy Feenstra is a bold, conservative voice for rural America and hardworking Iowa families," Haley said in a statement. "Since day one, he’s delivered on his promises to uplift farmers and small business owners, and punch back against Pelosi’s socialist agenda. I’m proud to call Randy a friend and can’t wait to see everyone at the Feenstra Family picnic this June!”

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Possible 2024 contender Nikki Haley will return to Iowa in June

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hezbollah, allies lose their majority in Lebanon parliament

    Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, while more than a dozen independents gained seats, according to final tally released Tuesday. The loss was largely due to setbacks suffered by the group’s political partners, and was not expected to weaken the Iran-backed group’s domination of Lebanese politics. All 13 Hezbollah candidates who ran got elected.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”

  • High-Ranking Republican Pushes ‘Great Replacement’ Rhetoric Two Days After White Supremacist Mass Shooting

    Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking GOP member in the House of Representatives, is still broadcasting the idea that Democrats are trying to flood the nation with immigrants for electoral purposes

  • Russian Allies Get Tongue-Lashing at Putin’s Ultimate Pity Party

    TwitterRussian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting of the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on Monday on the 30th anniversary of its founding—but the meeting was anything but celebratory.Instead, the heads of state from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which make up the collective defense organization, akin to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, went to the Kremlin Monday in Moscow to lament the world’s response

  • Once a moderate Republican, Elise Stefanik is now at the center of the anger over the Buffalo shooting

    Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican, lashed out at Democrats and accused the party of using illegal immigration to eventually register more voters.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene's eligibility

    A group of voters who challenged U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection said Monday they have filed an appeal of the Georgia secretary of state's decision that she can appear on the ballot. The five voters from Greene's district in March filed a complaint with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Georgia Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot last month held a daylong hearing that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself.

  • 11 Republican Senators Vote Against $40 Billion In Security Assistance For Ukraine

    The senators bucked their leaders -- including Mitch McConnell -- who traveled to Kyiv over the weekend to meet with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • "Like in a horror movie": the war in Ukraine has become hell for occupying forces - communications interception by Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.

  • Fauci and Birx at odds over angry encounter with Pence

    White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and his former colleague Deborah Birx are in rare public disagreement over their recollections of a tense meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence. In her recent book, Birx, who served on the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, recalled a meeting with the vice president, Fauci and Robert Redfield,…

  • Donald Trump Is Back On Twitter

    The former president's Truth Social messages are being posted on Twitter, even though he's supposed to be permanently banned.

  • Jaworowski plans to request recount of Republican primary election for House District 32

    Suzie Jaworowski a former Trump administration official said Monday that she plans to file a petition for a recount of the primary race for HD 32.

  • Russia is 'bankrupt,' unable to win and facing a 'dead end' in the war: Zelenskyy

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that victory could be near as Russian forces have become 'bankrupt' and are now facing 'a dead end' in the war.

  • Former top Republican lawmaker in Colorado received leak of voting data

    (Reuters) -A former Republican minority leader of the Colorado legislature is among the recipients of a trove of sensitive voting data leaked by a county official working with activists seeking to prove President Donald Trump's false stolen-election claims, according to court records reviewed by Reuters. The revelation indicates the breach of ballot data in Elbert County was wider than previously understood. The case, now being investigated by the Colorado secretary of state, is one of at least nine unauthorized attempts to access voting-system data https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-breaches around the United States, at least eight of which involved Republican officials or activists seeking evidence to delegitimize Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • Alyssa Farah says she’s suffered ‘a lot of personal loss’ after leaving Trump’s White House

    Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah says she has suffered “a lot of personal loss” after speaking out against former President Trump as she pursues future career opportunities. Farah, who left Trump’s White House just before the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been making frequent appearances as a guest host…

  • Erdogan says Swedish, Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Turkey

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Ankara to convince it to approve their NATO bid. Sweden's government has formally decided to apply for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday, a day after Finnish President Sauli Niinisto confirmed that Helsinki will also apply for membership. Turkey surprised its NATO allies last week by saying it would not view their applications positively, mainly citing their history of hosting members of groups Ankara deems terrorists.

  • Russian catastrophe at Bilohorivka river crossing makes invaders contemplate defeat – NYT

    Russian army morale took a direct hit when Ukraine destroyed almost an entire battalion attempting to cross the Siversky Donets river, the New York Times said in an analytical piece about the incident.

  • Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: "I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position.”

    Karine Jean-Pierre held the first briefing as White House Press Secretary today. “I am a black gay immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position,” Jean-Pierre said at the press briefing today. Jean-Pierre fielded questions related to the present government from the reporters in the room.

  • GOP senator apologizes after boos for ‘two sexes’ remarks

    Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) apologized on Monday after she was booed by a crowd during a commencement address at the University of Wyoming for saying it is a “fundamental scientific truth” that there are only “two sexes.” Lummis said “it was never my intention to make anyone feel un-welcomed or disrespected,” and apologized to those…

  • Barnette responds to photos from Jan. 6 of her marching to Capitol on eve of PA primary

    Photos published by NBC News appear to show Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.