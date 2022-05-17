Possible 2024 contender Nikki Haley returning to Iowa for Randy Feenstra fundraiser

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is returning to Iowa for a statewide trip in June as she flirts with a possible 2024 presidential run.

Haley, who is also a former South Carolina governor, will headline U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's annual Family Picnic fundraiser June 30 in Sioux Center. The Republican Party of Iowa previously announced she would speak at its June 29 regional reception in Dubuque. Additional events are expected.

“I’m excited to welcome Ambassador Nikki Haley to Iowa for my second annual Feenstra Family Picnic," Feenstra said in a statement. "From standing up to China to promoting our American values, she served our country with integrity and vision both at home and abroad.”

Haley is among a handful of potential presidential candidates to travel to Iowa during the past year — all of whom are tentatively weighing a possible run under the shadow of former Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump has not ruled out another bid for the White House, and his candidacy has the potential to freeze out other contenders. Trump's hold on the state was visible during a large rally he hosted at the Iowa State Fairgrounds last October. Still, Iowa Republicans say they want to hear from alternatives.

Haley has previously said she would not run for president if Trump again seeks the nomination, but she was less definitive in an October 2021 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“In the beginning of 2023, should I decide that there’s a place for me, should I decide that there’s a reason to move, I would pick up the phone and meet with the president,” she told the Journal. “I would talk to him and see what his plans are. I would tell him about my plans. We would work on it together.”

Haley was the keynote speaker at the Republican Party of Iowa's annual Lincoln Dinner in West Des Moines last year. While she was in the state, she also attended fundraisers and events for a slew of Iowa's elected Republicans and other groups.

Feenstra, who represents Iowa's dark red 4th Congressional District in northwest Iowa, has become a go-to figure for national politicians looking to connect with Iowa's conservative base.

“Randy Feenstra is a bold, conservative voice for rural America and hardworking Iowa families," Haley said in a statement. "Since day one, he’s delivered on his promises to uplift farmers and small business owners, and punch back against Pelosi’s socialist agenda. I’m proud to call Randy a friend and can’t wait to see everyone at the Feenstra Family picnic this June!”

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Possible 2024 contender Nikki Haley will return to Iowa in June