Suspect threatens harm of Marquette student on campus; no one injured

A Marquette University student was threatened with physical harm by a suspect on campus, police say.

The incident took place at approximately 9:01 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Wisconsin Avenue, on the western edge of campus.

According to university police, a female student was approached by the suspect as she entered her vehicle, and the suspect threatened physical harm. The student then honked her horn, which caused the suspect to flee.

"The student was not physically harmed and is receiving support from MUPD," a statement from university police reads.

It is unclear if the suspect, who was not tracked down yet, was armed. The university sent a safety alert to students and staff Wednesday night, saying a "possible armed disorderly subject" was reported on campus and people should avoid the area. A spokesperson with the university said they were unable to say, based off the description, if the suspect was armed.

The university sent the initial notice at 9:01 p.m., and sent a follow-up email at 9:46 p.m.

The university is currently on winter break until Jan. 16.

