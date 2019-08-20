'No threat': LSU returns to normal after reporting possible 'armed intruder' on campus

A possible "armed intruder" was reported Tuesday on the campus of Louisiana State University, and the school tweeted a warning to "run, hide or fight" before university police issued an all-clear announcement about two hours later.

"LSUPD has investigated the report of an armed subject at Coates Hall and has determined there was no threat," the school finally tweeted. "LSU is returning to normal operations."

The school's website initially said the possible gunman was reported at Coates Hall, near the center of the sprawling, 95-acre campus in Baton Rouge. This week is "Welcome Week," a mandatory attendance period for incoming freshman.

The school said no shots were fired and no injuries reported. Coates Hall contains offices and large lecture halls. Several orientation events were scheduled for the building Wednesday before it was evacuated.

"If in the Quad area, shelter in place," the school tweeted more than an hour after the initial alert. "All other areas may return to normal operations."

LSU Professor Edward Gibbons III said the incident began when a teaching assistant said a cleaning staffer saw someone with a handgun.

"So we locked the office doors, locked all of our doors and just started watching the news," Gibbons said. "Fortunately, nothing bad happened."

Shortly before 3 p.m. local time, the school tweeted "LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene."

Minutes after the initial tweet, the school tweeted an explanation of its run, hide or fight advisory: "Run: Exit the area and move away from danger. Hide: If escape is not possible, find a safe area to hide. Fight: This is an absolute last resort."

"Run, hide or fight" are response recommendations published by the federal Homeland Security Department. The recommendations suggest that, if all else fails, people in harm's way are advised to "attempt to incapacitate the shooter."

When school is fully up and running, LSU is home to more than 30,000 students. It was not immediately clear how many students were on campus when the alert was issued shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LSU: 'Armed intruder' alert is now 'no threat,' school says