    Advertisement

    Possible armed robbery in downtown Miami. Cops detained some, still investigating

    Devoun Cetoute

    Miami police are investigating a possible armed robbery in downtown Miami Thursday afternoon.

    At about 2 p.m., police received several calls about two men carrying guns near the Seybold Jewelry Building, 36 NE First St., police said.

    A preliminary investigation into the calls found that a person had bought items in the area and was later approached by a group of “armed subjects.” No shots were fired, and there are no reports of injury, police said.

    Police say they have detained a few people but did not give an exact number.

    A perimeter has been set up between Northeast First Avenue and Miami Avenue, and between Flagler Street and First Street. Police continue to investigate the incident.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.