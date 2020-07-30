Possible armed robbery in downtown Miami. Cops detained some, still investigating

Miami police are investigating a possible armed robbery in downtown Miami Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., police received several calls about two men carrying guns near the Seybold Jewelry Building, 36 NE First St., police said.

A preliminary investigation into the calls found that a person had bought items in the area and was later approached by a group of “armed subjects.” No shots were fired, and there are no reports of injury, police said.

Police say they have detained a few people but did not give an exact number.

A perimeter has been set up between Northeast First Avenue and Miami Avenue, and between Flagler Street and First Street. Police continue to investigate the incident.