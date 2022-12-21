Possible armed suspect reported inside bathroom at San Jose State library

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the San Jose State library. (Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)

Police responded Wednesday to a report of an armed person inside a bathroom in the library at San Jose State, a spokesperson said.

A patron at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library reported to security around 10 a.m. that they saw someone who was "potentially armed" in the restroom, said Michelle Smith McDonald, a campus spokesperson. The library was quickly evacuated and is currently empty besides the suspect and law enforcement.

"We believe the person is armed, but that has not been confirmed because no contact has been made yet," McDonald told The Times.

Police are reportedly trying to get in contact with the person in the bathroom.

The San Jose State campus police and San Jose Police Department are on scene.

Students are currently on break, but the library remains open during the holidays for city residents, McDonald said, so it was open to the public Wednesday morning.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.