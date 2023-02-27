Possible arson under investigation following house fire in Green Oak Township

GREEN OAK TWP. — Police arrested a 29-year-old man following a suspicious fire about 2 a.m. Friday in the 10000 block of Fieldcrest Drive.

Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy said Monday morning that the 29-year-old was released pending further investigation.

Law enforcement has not identified the suspect.

"Reports came from callers driving by on U.S. 23," Green Oak Fire Deputy Chief Tracy Chamberlain said Monday morning. "When we arrived, we had fire showing, a well-involved fire showing. The house is a total loss."

He said there were no injuries, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"I can't comment because we're still under the investigative process. It's being investigated by Green Oak police," he said.

Several fire departments responded, including Green Oak, Northfield Township, South Lyon, Brighton, Hamburg Township, Putnam Township and Hartland Township. Green Oak police and Livingston County EMS also responded to the scene.

"The fire was under control probably within an hour," Chamberlain said. "We were on scene until the middle of the day doing some investigation."

