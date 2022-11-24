Possible bearish signals as Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) insiders disposed of US$5.2m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Amgen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Jonathan Graham, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$242 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$283, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 40% of Jonathan Graham's stake.

Insiders in Amgen didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Amgen Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Amgen shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$273k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Amgen insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$241m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Amgen Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Amgen shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Amgen makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amgen you should know about.

