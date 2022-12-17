Possible bearish signals as Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders disposed of US$5.5m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Analog Devices

Notably, that recent sale by Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Vivek Jain was not the only time they sold Analog Devices shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$166 per share in a -US$2.3m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$167). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 43%of Vivek Jain's holding.

Insiders in Analog Devices didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Analog Devices Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Analog Devices. In total, insiders dumped US$2.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Analog Devices Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Analog Devices insiders own about US$289m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Analog Devices Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Analog Devices shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Analog Devices makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Analog Devices. For example - Analog Devices has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

