Possible bearish signals as Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders disposed of US$5.5m worth of stock

The fact that multiple Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Analog Devices

The Executive Vice President of Global Operations & Technology, Vivek Jain, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$166 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$164. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Analog Devices didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Analog Devices Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Analog Devices. In total, insiders dumped US$2.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Analog Devices Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Analog Devices insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$282m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Analog Devices Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Analog Devices stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Analog Devices is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Analog Devices you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

