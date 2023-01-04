Possible bearish signals as Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) insiders disposed of US$1.8m worth of stock

Many Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlassian

The Chief Revenue Officer, Cameron Deatsch, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$520k worth of shares at a price of US$117 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$127. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.4% of Cameron Deatsch's holding.

Insiders in Atlassian didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Atlassian Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Atlassian. Specifically, insiders ditched US$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Atlassian insiders own about US$14b worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlassian Tell Us?

Insiders sold Atlassian shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlassian. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Atlassian you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

