Possible bearish signals as Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insiders disposed of US$1.4m worth of stock

Many Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capital One Financial

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Neal Blinde, for US$921k worth of shares, at about US$115 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$110. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Notably Neal Blinde was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$3.7k worth of shares.

In total, Capital One Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Capital One Financial Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Capital One Financial shares. In total, insider Neal Blinde sold US$921k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Capital One Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Capital One Financial insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$507m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Capital One Financial Insiders?

An insider sold Capital One Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Capital One Financial (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

