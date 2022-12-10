Possible bearish signals as The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insiders disposed of US$14m worth of stock

The fact that multiple The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Coca-Cola Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & CFO, John Murphy, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$62.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$63.14, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 28% of John Murphy's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Coca-Cola shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Coca-Cola Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Coca-Cola. In total, Senior VP & Chief Technical and Innovation Officer Nancy Quan sold US$840k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Coca-Cola

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Coca-Cola insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coca-Cola Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Coca-Cola makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Coca-Cola. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

