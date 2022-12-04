Possible bearish signals as Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) insiders disposed of US$4.0m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Eaton Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, April Boise, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$139 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$163, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 43% of April Boise's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Eaton shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Eaton Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Eaton shares. In total, Executive VP & CFO Thomas Okray dumped US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Eaton insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$217m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eaton Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Eaton stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Eaton is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Eaton that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

