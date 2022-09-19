Possible bearish signals as Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) insiders disposed of US$1.1m worth of stock

In the last year, many Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Elevance Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Elevance Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Ronald Penczek, for US$501k worth of shares, at about US$436 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$480. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 46% of Ronald Penczek's holding.

Elevance Health insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Elevance Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Does Elevance Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Elevance Health insiders own about US$135m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Elevance Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Elevance Health insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Elevance Health insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Elevance Health.

So What Do The Elevance Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

