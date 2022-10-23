Possible bearish signals as The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insiders disposed of US$34m worth of stock

In the last year, many The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Procter & Gamble Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Jon Moeller, sold US$4.5m worth of shares at a price of US$149 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$129). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Procter & Gamble insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Procter & Gamble Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Procter & Gamble. In total, insiders dumped US$26m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Procter & Gamble insiders own 0.07% of the company, worth about US$212m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Procter & Gamble Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Procter & Gamble shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Procter & Gamble is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Procter & Gamble.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

