Possible bearish signals as T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders disposed of US$4.6m worth of stock

Many T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At T-Mobile US

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Katz, sold US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$145 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$138. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year T-Mobile US insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

T-Mobile US Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at T-Mobile US. In total, insiders dumped US$4.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. T-Mobile US insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About T-Mobile US Insiders?

Insiders sold T-Mobile US shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing T-Mobile US. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for T-Mobile US that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

