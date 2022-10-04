Possible bearish signals as Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insiders disposed of US$8.8m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Texas Instruments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman, Richard Templeton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$178 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$160. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Texas Instruments insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Texas Instruments Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Texas Instruments. Specifically, Senior Vice President of Sales & Applications Mark Roberts ditched US$364k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Texas Instruments insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$161m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Texas Instruments Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Texas Instruments stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Texas Instruments is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Texas Instruments you should be aware of, and 2 of these can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

