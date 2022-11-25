Possible bearish signals as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders disposed of US$35m worth of stock

Over the past year, many UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, Dirk McMahon, sold US$8.0m worth of shares at a price of US$543 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$530. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 2.24k shares. But insiders sold 69.33k shares worth US$35m. All up, insiders sold more shares in UnitedHealth Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At UnitedHealth Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of UnitedHealth Group shares. In total, Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer Thomas Roos sold US$252k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does UnitedHealth Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that UnitedHealth Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UnitedHealth Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought UnitedHealth Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since UnitedHealth Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of UnitedHealth Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

