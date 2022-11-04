Possible bearish signals as Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) insiders disposed of US$5.2m worth of stock

Many Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Waste Management

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO, John Morris, for US$3.4m worth of shares, at about US$168 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$157. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Waste Management insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Waste Management

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Waste Management insiders own about US$113m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Waste Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Waste Management shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Waste Management insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Waste Management has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

