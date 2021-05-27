A possible ‘body part’ in a bucket is being investigated in north Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade police are looking into a possible “body part” in a bucket in north Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1:36 p.m., a caller reported seeing a body part in the bucket in the area of 94th Avenue and Northwest 74th Street, police said.

Officers have not yet confirmed the validity of the call — but are investigating the potential death.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.