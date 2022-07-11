Possible break-in leads to shooting near Pine Forest area

Late Sunday night, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 4200 Putnam Ave. after a woman dialed 911 and then hung up.

JSO confirmed that when they arrived at the scene an adult woman claimed to have shot a man attempting to break into her home. Officers searched the area and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. JFRD responded shortly after and pronounced the man dead.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are on scene conducting the investigation. Police say that the investigation is in the early stages. Interviews with possible witnesses are ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to reach JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

