A ‘possible bullet’ grazes student near Miami Northwestern Senior High, cops say

Detectives are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon near Miami Northwestern Senior High where a youth was grazed by a “possible bullet,” according to authorities.

The unidentified male youth is a student of the school, NBC 6 reported, adding that the incident happened after school let out.

The student was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Captain Ignatius Carroll of the Miami Department of Fire-Rescue.

At 2:51 p.m., police responded after receiving a ShotSpotter alert near the school at 925 NW 69 St., said Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman with Miami Police Department. When officers arrived, she noted that they found the youth who “appeared to have been grazed by a possible bullet.”

No other information was immediately provided by authorities.