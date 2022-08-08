Possible burglary, crashes and other reports

Aug. 8—A door knob on the back door of a garage was missing and a window broken on a house at 5:11 p.m. Aug. 1 at 23480 630th Ave. in Alden.

1 turns self in on warrant

Marlin Abrego, 30, reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 2 at 411 S. Broadway.

Items reported missing

A utility trailer and scrap metal were reported missing at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 2 at 79433 Freeborn County Road 46.

Damage reported to door

Damage was reported to a side garage door at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 2 at 17098 830th Ave., Glenville.

1 injured in motorcycle crash

Jordan Tanner Cornelius was reportedly injured after a motorcycle crash on Freeborn County Road 45 south of Geneva the afternoon of Aug. 2. Cornelius was reportedly cited for driving after revocation, careless driving, no motorcycle endorsement, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.

2 taken to hospital after crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in the ditch in front of 82120 165th St. in Glenville.

1 arrested for fleeing on foot

Deputies arrested Francisco Jose Guerrero, 21, for fleeing on foot after a reported fight on the Midway at the Freeborn County Fair at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 3 at 1105 Bridge Ave.

Items reported stolen from vehicle

A purse and backpack were reported stolen at 9:36 p.m. Friday out of a vehicle at 19499 780th Ave. in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI test refusal

Deputies arrested Angel Alexis Martinez Martinez for third-degree DWI test refusal after a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. Sunday at 2611 Bridge Ave.

1 injured in motorcycle crash

One person was reportedly injured early Friday after a motorcycle crashed near the entrance to the alley near Marshall and Ramsey Street. According to police Summer Rose Keller, 27, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after the crash at 12:09 a.m. Friday. She was driving a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

2 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Shane Robert Engen, 52, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 4:39 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Front Street.

Police arrested Schuyler Jon Barke, 32, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, second refusal, stop light violation and a hit-and-run violation after a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. Saturday near South Broadway and East Third Street.

Tools stolen

Tools were reported stolen from a house at 11:25 p.m. Friday at 812 Cedar Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault, warrant

Police arrested Haylee Jo Lynch, 25, for domestic assault and an EOD warrant at 1:59 p.m. Saturday at 803 Water St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Ryeder Rosendo Gonzalez, 25, on a local warrant at 1:46 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle was reported on fire at 4:53 a.m. Sunday at 2019 E. Main St.

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Catherine Rose Sandberg, 37, for disorderly conduct/obstruction at 9:34 a.m. Sunday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Purse reported stolen

A purse was reported stolen from a storage unit at 10:51 a.m. Sunday at 310 W. Seventh St.

1 arrested for obstructing

Police arrested Timothy Dennis Crowder, 58 for obstructing firefighters after receiving a report of smoke coming from the roof at 1:57 p.m. Sunday at 326 Court St.