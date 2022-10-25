Is It Possible That These Coins Are The Best For New Crypto Users? Dogecoin, Polkadot, And Big Eyes Coin

If we go back in time, we might remember how taxing it was to do various financial operations, how nerve-wracking it was to wait for foreign funds to arrive, and who knows what else. Waiting in line at a bank to withdraw money can take a lot of time.

Several drawbacks to the old financial system, which lacked the advanced features of contemporary financial organizations like Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Even meme coins, which were only meant to be humorous, have adopted a decentralized model to provide users with greater privacy and anonymity.

Users of some meme coins get a say in their ecosystem’s direction by voting on various issues.

Many people’s apprehension about cryptocurrency trading has been allayed by the adoption of user-friendly technologies like those discussed above, which have increased interest in meme coins and made them seem more secure and lucrative.

Meme coins currently serve as an intermediary between the general public and the numerous potentials presented by DeFi and NFTs, making the former less mysterious and facilitating wider adoption of the latter.

Let’s check out some coins, which might well be the easiest to use for new users;

The Legendary Dogecoin

To mock the cryptocurrency market, the creators of Dogecoin developed a peer-to-peer, open-source cryptocurrency that became wildly popular among folks who otherwise wouldn’t have considered investing in Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The mock coin was designed as a jab at Bitcoin, the first decentralized digital currency that enabled instantaneous, near-zero transaction costs between users.

As an open-source cryptocurrency network, Dogecoin initially attracted users who weren’t too serious about cryptocurrency but who enjoyed a good laugh and a love of dogs. However, as time went on, users began to see the value of Dogecoin, including the possibility of cloning it and creating new coins.

Due to its fast access and low transaction costs, Dogecoin’s usefulness in conducting payments and transactions extends far beyond its humorous nature.

Story continues

As a community meme, Dogecoin is supported by a dedicated fan base known as the “Doge Army,” who meet to discuss and vote on important matters about the cryptocurrency’s infrastructure.

Polkadot Is The Bridge Connecting Blockchains

Polkadot is cryptocurrency software that aims to build a distributed network of computers and a blockchain where users can construct and administer their own blockchains. Polkadot facilitates the operation of user-created blockchain networks. Bridges is a blockchain that Polkadot runs, and it’s what makes it possible for the Polkadot network to connect to and exchange data with other distributed ledgers like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and EOS.

To validate data, nominate validators, compile data, and report poor behavior in the ecosystem, users stake their native token, DOT, by locking it in a specific contract.

Big Eyes Is Beyond The Average Meme Coin

The Defi community supports the Big Eyes Coin and takes its name from the group’s mascot. Big Eyes Coin, however, isn’t only about its mascot.

The goals of Big Eyes Coin are lofty, including enhancing the Defi system, creating a blockchain ecosystem capable of rapid, decentralized growth, and recruiting new participants into the Defi sector.

Big Eyes Coin, sharing your passion for marine life and its natural environments, will support conservation efforts through charitable contributions.

The developers behind Big Eyes Coin think generating your first coin should be as simple as brewing some tea. There is a lot of talk around Big Eyes Coin right now, and the roadmap for the cryptocurrency provides direction.

All claims will be backed up by evidence thanks to the strategic structure of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) roadmap.

Big Eyes Coin is a cryptocurrency designed to compete with established market giants. The numerous claimed benefits of Big Eyes Coin lend credence to this.

Use the code BEYES864 for a bonus on all coins you purchase.

For further information about Big Eyes coin, check out the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL