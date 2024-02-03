Possible delays on Via De Luna Blvd., Ft. Pickens Rd. Intersection as road work begins

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Engineering is warning drivers of possible delays as a repaving project begins Monday.

Officials with Escambia Co. Engineering announced that they are beginning a resurfacing paving project on County Road 399, Pensacola Beach Blvd. and the intersection with Fort Pickens Road. According to company leaders, the project will begin on Monday, Feb. 5, and last for four days. Each day, road work is set to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

County officials add that the resurfacing on the southbound lanes of Pensacola Beach Blvd. will begin at the south end of the toll plaza on Feb. 12. They say the entire project will be completed within 30 days.

In areas of construction, officials warn that traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

