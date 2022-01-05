Nashville Fair Board stalemate comes to an end as council approves 2 new members

The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway at sunset.

Metro Council unanimously approved two new members of the Board of Fair Commissioners on Tuesday.

The decision brings an end to a months-long appointment stalemate and removes one of several remaining hurdles for Metro's highly-anticipated deal with Bristol Motor Speedway to overhaul the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

One of the seats had remained empty for nearly a year amid a intense push for diversity on Metro's boards — and, specifically, Hispanic representation on the Fair Board. The board oversees development at The Fairgrounds Nashville, which has a growing Hispanic population to its south.

Mayor John Cooper and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman jointly nominated Mario Avila, a Hispanic resident, adjunct professor with a finance and social enterprise background and the director of the Turner Family Center for Social Ventures at Vanderbilt University; and Jasper Hendricks III, a Black man with extensive experience in advocacy, public policy and consulting for various nonprofits.

Cooper initially nominated a white man for the position, but missed the nomination deadline after choosing a Black candidate instead. Nomination responsibility then fell to Shulman, who put forth two Black female candidates who were both denied by the Metro Council, each appointment failing by just one vote.

The second seat was vacated late last year, leaving Cooper another appointment opportunity. Shulman and Cooper decided to make joint nominations.

"I was committed to ensuring diversity on the board and, like my other two nominations, that it would be a minority," Shulman wrote in a statement to The Tennessean Monday. "The Mayor felt similarly and, working together, we jointly are nominating Mr. Hendricks and Mr. Avila who both bring knowledge and diversity to the Board."

Cooper agreed in principle to a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway last month, promising that his office would wait to present the deal to the fair board until the board's two open positions were filled.

The deal, which would pave the way to bring back NASCAR racing to the fairgrounds, must still be declared "sound" by an independent sports finance consultant before its official presentation. The consultant's review is still underway, according to Cooper spokesperson Andrea Fanta.

Mario Avila

Avila is the founding director of the Turner Family Center for Social Ventures at Vanderbilt University, where he is also an adjunct professor teaching social enterprise and entrepreneurship with focus on business-principle-driven methods to alleviate poverty. The Turner Family Center serves as a resource and think-tank for partnerships linking profitable business ventures with social impact goals.

"I have a vested interest in the success of the Fairgrounds (I can see the new soccer stadium from my backyard) as it impacts our neighborhood and those across our city," Avila wrote in his application for the board seat.

Avila currently serves on the Special Bombing Review Commission and has served on several community boards, including the board of the Nashville Food Project and a six-year term on the board of local nonprofit Conéxion Americas.

He has a background in finance and founded Contigo Financial in Nashville with a focus on "socially responsible consumer lending." Avila is also chairman of Vanderbilt University's Credit Union and was CEO of Emerge.

Jasper Hendricks III

Hendricks, originally from Virginia, formerly served as director of advocacy and public policy and interim development manager for nonprofit Nashville CARES, whose mission is to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.

This is Hendricks' first appointment to a board or commission in Davidson County.

Hendricks launched Social Strategies in 2020, offering consulting services for networking, outreach and engagement. Prior to his work in Nashville, Hendricks was a project manager at the Parthenon Management Group in Brentwood.

His career includes service as the national director of the NAACP's Youth & College Voter Empowerment program, work as a director of field operations and senior strategist for the National Black Justice Coalition, and service as assistant executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Farmville, Virginia.

Hendricks has also served as a senior aide to three Congress members and as an advisor on two presidential campaigns.

The planned fair board appointments were first reported by Axios Nashville.

