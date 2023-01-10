Possible evidence tested in case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET − Investigators are testing several pieces of potential evidence gathered Monday in connection with the search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who hasn't been seen since New Year’s Day.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation,” the Norfolk County district attorney’s office wrote in a statement Tuesday. “No details on those items will be disclosed at this time.”

On Tuesday morning, police vehicles were parked in the driveway of the Walshes' home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset. Investigators continued their work at the house. The DA’s office said the processing of the home in Cohasset “may be completed as soon as today or tomorrow.”

On Monday, investigators searched a transfer station in Peabody and the dumpster at an apartment complex in Swampscott.

The DA’s office said no searches of public areas are expected today, but that may change if investigators develop new information.

The couple’s three children remain in the care of the Department of Children and Families, the DA’s office said.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen by a family member in her Cohasset home between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 1, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said previously.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, was arraigned Monday on a a charge of misleading police. He pleaded not guilty and was held on $500,000 bond.

Walshe didn't tell investigators he had spent hundreds of dollars on a tarp and cleaning supplies at a store after his wife disappeared, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said.

She said blood and a damaged knife with blood on it were found in the basement of the couple's Cohasset home.

Brian Walshe is on probation pending sentencing in a 2021 wire fraud case in which he was convicted of selling fraudulent Andy Warhol paintings. The terms of his probation include monitoring and home confinement, according to an affidavit filed by Cohasset police Detective Harrison W. Schmidt.

Walshe was arrested in 2018 and accused by federal prosecutors of stealing two Andy Warhol paintings from a former college classmate and then using them to produce knockoffs that he sold on eBay. He pleaded guilty and has been awaiting sentencing.

