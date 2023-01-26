Possible explosive device found inside a car in Cartersville after DUI crash, police say
Cartersville police are investigating after officers found a possible explosive device inside a car that crashed.
Police said they are currently out at North Erwin Street near Cassville Road.
The call originally came in as a crash in the area, according to a news release. Police said they arrested the car’s driver for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Officers said they searched the rest of the driver’s car and found a possible explosive device. Cartersville police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist.
Police closed North Erwin St. from Cassville Road to Porter Street for a few hours. The road reopened around 12:40 p.m.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. NewsChopper 2 spotted investigators dressed in bomb squad gear examining an item outside the car.
It is unclear what the suspicious item was.
Editor’s note: The article originally stated the call started as a traffic stop. It has been corrected.
