Possible freezing drizzle, snow could create slippery roads around Oshkosh this week

OSHKOSH ― Drivers are being warned of the potential of slippery roads over the course of the next three days.

Oshkosh could experience some light freezing drizzle on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in locally hazardous travel conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance of snowfall mixed with freezing rain before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We’re not anticipating large snowfall, probably between a half inch to an inch on Tuesday, but there is potential for freezing drizzle to be mixed in and with the snow that could create the potential for some slippery spots,” said NWS meteorologist Rebecca Kruk.

“We are not anticipating any flooding from the amount of precipitation expected but there could be some ponding in some areas with light and steady rainfall on Wednesday heading into Thursday.”

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region, stating “minor snow and ice accumulations may result in locally hazardous travel conditions across east central and parts of central Wisconsin on Tuesday morning.”

The outlook goes on to add that a wintry mix of precipitation is possible late Wednesday into Thursday and could result in locally hazardous travel conditions.

Oshkosh Director of Public Works James Rabe said regarding local roads: “Looking at what we’re seeing in the forecast we’re not really worried, especially with the temperatures we’ve been having now because we’re seeing the snow that’s currently on the ground melting nicely.

“There’s a prediction of light snow and that shouldn’t be a concern for us operationally as we have the guys out scrapping with the graters, so we shouldn’t get any clogged inlets.”

