UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after student detained due to possible gun sighting at Enterprise High

A Redding police officer stands outside Enterprise High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The school went into a lockdown in the morning after reports that a person believed to be a student had a handgun on campus.

10:30 a.m. Update

Enterprise High School is lifting the lockdown that was called earlier this morning due to a report of a possible gun sighting on campus.

9:40 a.m. Update

The Redding Police Department provided more details about what prompted a lockdown on the campus.

Police said the school's resource officer at about 8:30 a.m. received information about a person believed to be a student on campus with a handgun.

"The (school resource officer) and school officials immediately placed the school on lockdown and requested resources from Redding Police patrol division and CHP — Northern Division Air Operations. Several officers were on campus within minutes and secured the campus," the police Facebook post said.

Lt. Danny Smetak said the student was found on campus and taken into custody.

"No students were harmed, there were no shots fired. This incident is currently under investigation," Smetak said.

"There was nobody that was threatened with a firearm. We have not located a firearm that’s why we are continuing to search and that’s why the school is still currently in lockdown, but everything is OK so far," Smetak said.

Lt. Danny Smetak of Redding Police Department gives update on Enterprise HighSchool lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0ZnTq8IDFt — Redding.com News Now (@BreakingNews_RS) May 25, 2022

Police are asking parents not to come to the campus.

"The school will be sending parents updates soon," police said.

Laurie Tumino waits outside Enterprise High for her two sons during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/FEqWN1xwL2 — Redding.com News Now (@BreakingNews_RS) May 25, 2022

9:20 a.m. UPDATE

Enterprise High School remains on lockdown as parents arrive to campus, receiving contradicting information, police say. Police are still working on securing the campus.

A text message sent to parents confirmed that the lockdown is due to a "reported gun sighting," but no gun has been found.

9 a.m. UPDATE

Police said they have detained a person and everything is under control and safe, according to scanner reports.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Enterprise High School campus is on lockdown due to a possible gun sighting, according to scanner reports.

Police are searching the high school and so far haven't found anything.

According to scanner reports, one person reported seeing a girl with a possible handgun in PE class Wednesday morning.

At 8:55 a.m., police said classrooms were going to be evacuated to the football field.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Possible gun sighting at Enterprise High School causes campus lockdown