Possible hail, thunderstorms, and tornados forecast for Sacramento weather, severe potential

(FOX40.COM) — Monday has the potential for severe weather with hazardous conditions according to FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein.

•Video Above: Two storms headed to the Central Valley and Sierra

“Conditions look conducive to thunderstorms in the Sacramento Valley Monday,” Epstein said. “It is possible that some become severe, meaning large hail and damaging winds of 58 mph or greater. Funnel clouds and tornado development is also possible.”

Sacramento County declares State of Emergency after storm damage exceeds $12M

Monday morning is expected to be partially clear which will fuel the thunderstorm development in the afternoon, according to Epstein. He said the type of thunderstorm forecast is known as ‘supercells’ that most commonly produce tornadoes.

“If you find yourself in severe weather, seek shelter in a sturdy building as quickly as you can,” Epstein said. “The goal is to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. If you can’t get indoors, stay in your car. Do not park or stand under trees.”

Live Weather & Maps

•Live Weather Radar

•Weather News

•Weather Email Alerts

•Live Traffic Map

The Storm Prediction Center is placing the Sacramento Valley in a “slight risk” for severe weather. “Slight risk” is a two on a scale from one to five.

“It may not sound like much, but there’s almost always severe weather when a slight risk is issued,” Epstein said.

This is California’s first day-two (one day out) “slight risk” rating since 2018 and the state’s first-ever day-two, 5% tornado risk on record, according to Epstein.

“They are also giving the Sacramento Valley a 5% chance for tornado development,” Epstein said. “Again, this may sound low, but it’s a significant chance that needs to be taken seriously.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.