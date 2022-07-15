Local, federal agencies investigate illegal fireworks at Weymouth home

Authorities investigate possible hazardous materials at a house in Weymouth on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Investigators were seen carrying items out of a Massachusetts home amid a search described as an investigation of "potentially hazardous materials."

The search at a residence on Mansfield Street, in Weymouth, involved local police, local firefighters, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Hazardous Materials teams and members of the ATF, according to Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jake Wark. The investigation was in response to a "larger than normal quantity of fireworks" at the home.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts.

A resident of the home said investigators came to the house at approximately 11:30 a.m. He said that he handed over his fireworks, a few small boxes, and let them search the property.

"No injuries have been reported, there is no immediate threat to the public, and the resident is cooperating with the investigation," Wark wrote.

Sugar packages, brown bags and silver packages were among the items brought out of the home through the garage and laid on numbered blue tarps in the driveway.

