Possible heavy rain, hail and even a cyclone in Saturday’s South Florida weather forecast

Howard Cohen
·1 min read

After a dry week, with a brief cold front that dropped temperatures to the upper 50s and low 60s for a couple mornings, South Florida is bracing for a patch of possibly rough weather Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Miami is warning of “a developing frontal cyclone forecast to progress towards South Florida this weekend.”

The system, which has rain chances of 60% Saturday afternoon into the evening, could bring widespread rainfall — “which may be locally heavy” — and isolated thunderstorms this weekend with gusty winds, possible small hail and waterspouts over coastal waters.

If you’re planning a boating outing, probably reconsider. Marine conditions will be rough into the week.

Rip currents are also marked “high risk” for Palm Beach County beaches and moderate risk for Miami-Dade and Broward into the week, the weather service says.

By Sunday morning, the threat is down to 20% and partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from mid-60s mornings to mid-70s afternoons, resume through Friday.

