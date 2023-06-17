Possible home invasion under investigation by Medina deputies

Deputies with the Medina County Sheriff's Office are investigating a possible home invasion Friday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to the 9000 block of Daniels Road where two victims said two armed males wearing ski masks entered the home and demanded money. One struck a female resident in the head with a firearm before fleeing. Information on whether she needed medical treatment was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Curtin at 330-725-9116.

