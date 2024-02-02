A person possibly identified as a homicide suspect was detained near Lapeer's Tractor Supply Company following a tip from St. Clair County Central Dispatch Friday, according to a press release from the Lapeer City Police Department.

St. Clair County dispatch called Lapeer Central Dispatch shortly after 9 a.m. Friday indicating they had information about a possible homicide suspect looking for a TSC in the neighboring area to purchase rope, the Lapeer Police Department stated in a press release. The vehicle was described a a white Ford Edge with a Michigan license plate.

Officers in Lapeer responded to TSC and located a vehicle and suspect matching the description and positioned their vehicles to limit the suspect's chance to flee. The store was contacted by Lapeer Central Dispatch to immediately lock the doors of the building as a precaution.

Officers initiated a traffic top when the vehicle moved and the suspect stopped and was taken into custody.

"The suspect was turned over to the Battle Creek Police Department for further investigation," the Lapeer Police Department said.

Request for comment from the Battle Creek Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff Department were not immediately returned Friday evening.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Possible homicide suspect taken into custody in Lapeer, turned over to Battle Creek Police