Possible human bones found south of Howard Frankland Bridge, police say
A citizen found possible human remains by Interstate 275 south of the Howard Frankland Bridge, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a statement Saturday morning.
Police said the bones were under “heavy vegetation.” Detectives from the major crime unit began investigating the scene Friday night. Police have not identified the body yet, the statement said, but the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.