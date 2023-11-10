Possible human remains found at Rochester recycling plant under investigation

ROCHESTER — Police are investigating possible human remains found at a recycling facility on Thursday.

According to a post on the Rochester Police Department's Facebook, at 10:40 a.m. Thursday morning, dispatch received a 911 call from the Harvey Waste recycling facility on Cranberry Highway in Rochester. The caller reported that employees had found what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products.

All processing was stopped, and the Rochester Police, State Police, and the Medical Examiner's Office began investigating, according to the post.

This isn't the first time: Authorities seek info about fetus or baby found in Rochester recycling facility

Rochester police on Friday morning said no other information would be made available at this time.

Discovery of baby's remains is second like-incident in Rochester this year

In April, authorities were seeking information about the remains of a fetus or newborn infant that was found at Zero Waste Solutions, a regional recycling facility in Rochester. That investigation stemmed from the April 27 discovery of a newborn baby girl among material "that appears to have originated from Martha's Vineyard," Mass. State Police said at the time.

This led investigators to believe the mother of that infant "may live on, have ties to, or recently have travelled to Martha's Vineyard," Mass. State Police said.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois said at the time that “the investigation to date suggests that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk. Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Rochester police investigate possible human remains found