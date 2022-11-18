Human remains recovered from Paris Pike at I-75 ramp in Lexington

Human remains were found near Interstate 75 and Paris Pike Friday afternoon.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said in a news release that the partial skeletal remains were found along I-75 northbound, at the ramp for Exit 113. Ginn’s office said the search for additional remains will continue. The gender and age of the person, as well as their cause and manner of death, has not been determined.

The Lexington Police Department was called at 2:10 p.m. and is conducting a death investigation, police said in a news release.

The coroner’s office transported the remains.

WKYT reported that Ginn said people living in homeless camps in that area told police about the remains.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or going through the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.