Possible kidnapping in tourist district leads to pursuit and arrest, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

A possible kidnapping Friday afternoon in the tourist district led to a police chase that ended with an arrest of a suspect in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4 p.m. a 911 caller said they saw a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van in the area of the 9800 block of International Drive. Deputies spotted the van and engaged in an “authorized pursuit,” a press release said.

The chase ended in Parramore near Lee and South Street when the van crashed into a fence and the driver bailed. The person was taken into custody, but a search of the van showed no one was inside, the press release said.

Charges are pending against the driver, who had an active warrant for carjacking in a separate case.

No other details were released.