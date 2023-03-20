Possible legal action by some Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders discussed - law firm

Logos of Swiss bank UBS and Credit Suisse in Zurich
Reuters
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - A team of lawyers from Switzerland, the United States and UK are talking to a number of Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond holders about possible legal action after the state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS wiped out AT1 bonds, law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said on Monday.

Quinn Emanuel said they are in discussions with Credit Suisse AT1 bond holders representing a "significant percentage" of the total notional value the instruments.

Just over $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse bonds, known as Additional Tier 1 or AT1, debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of a merger.

A call for bondholders is likely to be convened to take place on Wednesday, 22 March, Quinn Emanuel said.

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei and Karin Strochecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

