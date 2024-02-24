Possible measles exposure probed by Chicago Department of Public Health
The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating after people in Chicago may have been exposed to measles.
The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating after people in Chicago may have been exposed to measles.
Cases of diseases the U.S. hasn't seen in years are rising. Experts say people can underestimate how serious these illnesses can be.
The defendant in the lawsuit was the coach's daughter.
Palmer stars opposite Stephanie Hsu in the animated comedy sci-fi series "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy."
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
Capital One has reached a $35-billion agreement to buy Discover, sparking debate over whether the deal would help or harm consumers.
A court filing in the U.S. Department of Justice's case against Google over its alleged monopoly in the search market has revealed a few notable tidbits about the state of the search market competition, including the inner workings, revenue, and, in some cases, exit prices of would-be Google competitors, like DuckDuckGo and Neeva, the latter of which sold to Snowflake last year after pivoting to enterprise. Google's proposed "Findings of Fact" filing documents the history of search competition, including Google's own beginnings, its innovations, the competitive landscape, Google's search ads business, distribution agreements, and more.
Amazon will pay out $1.9 million to settle claims that migrant workers suffered human rights abuses due to exploitative labor contracts in Saudi Arabia. This follows an Amnesty International report that painted a grim picture for these laborers.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
Manual transmissions seem to be on the way out, but there are still a good number of cars, trucks and SUVs with them, from cheap to expensive.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
A widespread AT&T outage has impacted over 50,000 customers as of this morning, with most customer complaints centered in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. This outage even impacted 911 services.
Reddit has officially filed paperwork for an Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under RDDT.
Wendy Williams stepped back from the spotlight after concerns about her health. Here's what we now know.
Google said Thursday it’s pausing its Gemini chatbot’s ability to generate people. The move comes after viral social posts showed the AI tool overcorrecting for diversity, producing “historical” images of Nazis, America’s Founding Fathers and the Pope as people of color.
Leave your heels behind — office- and travel-approved comfort awaits with these lightweight, stylish and versatile kicks
Walking backward and tai chi can help improve your balance. Here's what to know.
Ideally, the people that run the College Football Playoff wouldn’t be discussing expanding the College Football Playoff before the College Football Playoff has even officially expanded.
The recently announced Hall of Famer isn't heading home yet.
Why kids are more vulnerable to warts, and when parents should take them to the doctor.